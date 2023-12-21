Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington vs Otago (Updated) ft. Tim Robinson

Wellington registered a 74-run victory over Otago in the second match of Women's Super Smash 2023 at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, December 21.

After winning the toss, Wellington Firebirds opted to bat first. The 21-year-old opening batter Tim Robinson started on a positive note, scoring boundaries with ease. However, his partner Nick Greenwood bagged a golden duck.

Robinson went on to score 139 runs off 64 balls, including 10 fours and as many sixes. He received decent support from No. 3 batter and captain Nick Kelly, who scored 48 off 34. Ultimately, the Firebirds scored 234/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Nathan Smith's cameo of nine-ball 19* in the death overs.

In the chase, Otago opener Jake Gibson initiated the innings with a 56-run knock in 31 balls with six fours and three sixes. At 97/2 in 8.4 overs, they looked in a strong position but Gibson didn't receive any support from the other end.

They lost their next eight wickets for just 63 runs, getting bundled out for 160 runs in 16.5 overs. Ian McPeake and Peter Younghusband picked up three wickets apiece with Nathan Smith and Michael Snedden scalping two wickets each.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 1 1 0 139 139 139 64 217.18 1 - 10 10 2 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 1 1 0 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 6 3 3 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 1 1 1 54 54* - 38 142.1 - 1 3 4 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 1 1 0 48 48 48 34 141.17 - - 6 0 5 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 1 1 0 47 47 47 29 162.06 - - 5 2 6 MJ Hay (CANT) 1 1 0 43 43 43 25 172 - - 3 2 7 BJ Jacobs (CANT) 1 1 0 42 42 42 20 210 - - 4 3 8 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 1 1 0 29 29 29 15 193.33 - - 2 2 9 FH Allen (AUCK) 1 1 0 26 26 26 17 152.94 - - 0 3 10 CD Fletcher (AUCK) 1 1 0 24 24 24 15 160 - - 4 0

Wellington opener Tim Robinson rocketed to the pole position in the Super Smash 2023 run-scoring charts with 139 runs. Otago batter J Gibson is the second leading run-scorer with 56 runs. Auckland dashing batter Robert O'Donnell slid down from top to third rank with 54 runs.

Wellington skipper Nick Kelly (48) moved up to secure the fourth rank. Martin Guptill descended from second to fifth position, racking up 47 runs. Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) glided down four slots to hold the sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Otago Volts captain Dean Foxcroft climbed to the eighth rank. Finn Allen (26) and Cam Fletcher (24) slipped four spots to make it to the ninth and 10th positions respectively.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JDS Neesham (AUCK) 1 1 3.5 - 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.78 7.66 - - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 1 1 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 1 1 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 4 IG McPeake (WELL) 1 1 3.5 - 35 3 3/35 11.66 9.13 7.66 - - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 1 1 3 - 18 2 2/18 9 6 9 - - 6 NG Smith (WELL) 1 1 3 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 8.33 9 - - 7 MJG Rippon (CANT) 1 1 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 8 MW Snedden (WELL) 1 1 3 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 11.66 9 - - 9 CE McConchie (CANT) 1 1 2 - 15 1 1/15 15 7.5 12 - - 10 T Muller (OTAGO) 1 1 3 - 16 1 1/16 16 5.33 18 - -

James Neesham and Danru Ferns continue to hold on to the two top slots with three wickets apiece at 8.66 and 10 respectively. Peter Younghusband and Ian McPeake rocketed to the third and fourth slots, also with three wickets each, averaging 11 and 11.66.

Ben Listed skidded from third to fifth rank, picking up two wickets at an average of 9. Wellington's Nathan Smith made it to the sixth spot with two scalps. Michael Rippon (2) descended from fourth to seventh position.

Michael Snedden (2) is holding the eighth slot, averaging 17.5. Cole McConchie (1) slipped from fifth to ninth rank. Otago's Travis Muller (1) secured the 10th rank.

