Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana vs Windward Islands, Match 2

West Indies' premier 50-over domestic competition Super50 Cup started on Tuesday, October 17.

Unfortunately, the first match of the competition between Trinidad & Tobago and Comb C&C ended without a result due to rain. Guyana started their campaign with a win over Windward Islands by 10 runs in the second game on Day 1.

Moving to the first match, Trinidad and Tobago batted first after losing the toss. They racked up a total of 246/4 in 44 overs, thanks to skipper Darren Bravo's unbeaten 81-run knock off 84 balls. He was well supported by Joshua Da Silva (48) and Jason Mohammed (43).

Chemar Holder, Romario Greaves, Kadeem Alleyne, and Abhijai Mansingh bagged one wicket apiece for Combined Campuses And Colleges.

In response, Comb C&C played just 6.4 overs before the rain interrupted the game. With 20 overs not completed, DLS didn't come into play and eventually, the game ended without a result.

Shifting our focus to the second match of the day, Guyana batted first after losing the toss. They posted a total of 229/9 in 50 overs. Telvin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair were the top scorers for the side with 41 runs apiece.

Medium pacer Ryan Daniel John was the star bowler for Islands as he bagged a four-wicket haul. He was well-supported by other bowlers.

However, the disciplined work by the bowlers wasn’t well complemented by the batters as they got bundled out for just 219 runs in 46 overs to lose the game by 10 runs. Opener Alick Athanaze top-scored for the side with 72 runs with captain Andre Fletcher giving good support in the middle-order.

Romario Shepherd was the wrecker-in-chief for Guyana as he scalped three crucial wickets and turned the game upside down.

That said, here are the updated standings of Super50 Cup 2023 after Day 1 of the competition.

Guyana claim to the top position

Guyana are topping the standings after their win over Windward Islands in their season opener by 10 runs. They are currently handling a net run rate of 0.2. Comb C&C and T&T are occupying the second and third ranks after their contest ended without a result.

Regrettably, Windward Islands settled with the wooden spoon, losing their first contest over Guyana with a net run rate of -0.2.