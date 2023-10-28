Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamaica Scorpions vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Match 16

Jamaica Scorpions faced Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 16th game of the Super50 Cup 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine. Combined Campuses and Colleges dominated Jamaica in all the departments and won this game by a significant margin of 121 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago are still in the first place in the points tally. They have three wins in four games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.992. The Leeward Islands have slipped to second place after their loss against Trinidad and Tobago. They have two wins in four games and a Net Run Rate of +1.042.

Barbados and West Indies Academy continue to remain in the third and fourth places, respectively. Barbados have won two out of three games and have a Net Run Rate of +1.220. West Indies Academy have a Net Run Rate of -0.164 and have won two out of four.

Combined Campuses and Colleges have one win to their name and are in fifth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.250. Guyana are in sixth place in the points table and have a Net Run Rate of -0.593.

The Windward Islands and Jamaica are yet to win a game and are in the last two places in the points tally. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.358 and -1.971, respectively.

Romario Greaves stars as Combined Campuses and Colleges crush Jamaica

Combined Campuses and Colleges got off to a flying start as both the openers reached their respective half-centuries. Kadeem Alleyne was dismissed after scoring 51 runs off just 30 deliveries, and soon Johann Jeremiah followed him after playing a knock of 56 runs off 50 deliveries. Demario Richards found a partner in skipper Shane Dowrich.

The duo added 71 runs for the fourth wicket and took the team’s total over the 200-run mark. Richards had a brilliant partnership of 79 runs with Jordan Johnson for the fifth wicket. Richards was dismissed after scoring 71 runs off 82 deliveries. Combined Campuses and Colleges posted 302 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for Jamaica as he took three wickets for 28 runs in eight overs. The other four bowlers, apart from Shalome Parnell and Jeavor Royal, scalped one wicket each.

Jamaica had a disastrous start to their chase and lost the first five wickets before touching the 100-run mark. Chadwick Walton, who opened the innings for the team, was the only batter to score more than 35 runs. He was dismissed after scoring 50 runs off 35 deliveries.

Jamaica were bundled out for just 198 runs and lost the match by 121 runs by the DLS method. Romario Greaves picked up four wickets for 51 runs in 10 overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Isai Thorne, Akshaya Persaud, and Abhijai Mansingh took two wickets each.