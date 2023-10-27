Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago, Match 15

The 15th match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad on Thursday (October 26). It was a closely fought contest in which the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat the Leeward Islands by three wickets.

With the win over the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have jumped to the second spot in the points table. They have 22 points under their belt and sit below the Leeward Islands, who are the table toppers with 23 points.

Barbados follow Trinidad and Tobago in the points table, with 22 points under their belt and a net run rate of +1.220. West Indies Academy also have 22 points and sit below Barbados with a net run rate of -0.164.

Combined Campuses and Colleges, and Guyana Harpy Eagles follow West Indies Academy with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Windward Islands have played four games so far and are yet to win any. They have six points under their belt and are placed seventh in the table.

Jamaica Scorpions are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They only have two points to their name, after losing all three of their games. They have a net run rate of -1.971 and continue to sit at the bottom of the points table.

Yannic Cariah’s all-round show helps Trinidad and Tobago topple the Leeward Islands

In the 15th match of the Super50 Cup 2023, Trinidad and Tobago won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Leeward Islands got off to a wonderful start, thanks to their openers Kieran Powell (75) and Justin Greaves (58). But after their departures, the other batters faltered as they lost their eight wickets in just 88 runs to get bundled out on 198.

Trinidad and Tobago bowlers bowled brilliantly and were led by Yannic Cariah, who picked up a fifer. Sunil Narine also registered figures of 3/30 in his 9.2 overs, which included four maidens.

In reply, the Trinidad and Tobago got off to a shaky start. They were reeling at 44/4 before Jason Mohammed (41) and Cariah (45*) led the recovery work. The game went down to the wire and Sunil Narine played a fantastic cameo of 33* off 16 balls to take Trinidad and Tobago across the line in the 46th over along with Cariah.

The Leeward Islands picked up seven wickets in total but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh picked up three scalps each for the Leeward Islands but failed to knock over the Trinidad and Tobago, who managed to hold their nerves and emerge victorious.