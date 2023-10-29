Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinidad and Tobago vs West Indies Academy, Match 17

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (T&T) secured a four-wicket win over West Indies Academy (WIA) in the 17th match of the West Indies Super50 Cup 2023 at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, West Indies Academy racked up a total of 263/8 in 50 overs. Openers Kimani Melius (29) and Matthew Nandu (40) stitched up a 59-run opening stand before the former got dismissed by Sunil Narine.

In the middle order, Ackeem Auguste top-scored with an unbeaten 76 runs off 63 balls, including six fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 120.63 to propel the side to a good-looking total.

Sunil Narine was the star bowler for T&T with two wickets. Terrance Hinds, Jayden Seales, Jason Mohammed, and Mark Deyal scalped one wicket apiece for their side.

Moving to the chase, T&T lost their opener Kjorn Ottley for just 12 runs with the scoreboard reading 25/1 in five overs. However, Tion Webster, the opening partner, went on to score 45 runs off 63 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes, to keep the side in a decent position.

In the middle overs, Jason Mohammed's 70-run unbeaten knock off 86 balls with seven fours kept the T&T side in the race. Akeal Hosein (31) and Terrance Hinds (23*) were crucial in taking the side past the line with eight balls to spare.

Kevin Wickham was the star bowler for WIA with two wickets. Matthew Forde, Kelvin Pittman, Joshua Bishop, and Matthew Nandu scalped one wicket each, but in vain.

That said, here are the updated standings of Super50 Cup 2023 after Match 17 of the competition.

T&T Red Force strengthen their top position

T&T Red Force are leading the points table with four wins in five encounters, having added 34 points to their tally. One of their contests ended without a result due to rain. Combined Campuses and Colleges are in the second position with two wins, one loss, and two no-results in five matches.

The Leeward Islands secured the third rank with two wins and as many losses. Barbados Pride occupy the fourth rank with two wins from three games, bagging 22 points. West Indies Academy are in the fifth position with two victories and 22 points.

Guyana Harpy Eagles are settled at the sixth slot. Windward Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions are the bottom two ranked sides without winning a game in the competition so far.