Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies Academy vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Match 5

There were two Super50 Cup 2023 games on Thursday, October 19. In the morning game, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat Windward Volcanoes comprehensively at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. In the day-night fixture, West Indies Academy beat Combined Campuses and Colleges at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

With the win over Windward Volcanoes, Trinidad and Tobago registered their first win of the Super50 Cup 2023 after their first game was washed out due to rain. They now have three points and sit comfortably atop the points table. Leeward Islands follow Red Force after winning their opening fixture.

West Indies Academy started their campaign on a winning note. They grabbed two points and have moved to third spot in the points table, with a net run rate of +0.580. Guyana Harpy Eagels follow West Indies Academy with two points and a net run rate of +0.2.

Combined Campuses and Colleges’ opening game was washed out before they lost to West Indies Academy in their next game. As a result, they're fifth in the points table. Below them are Barbados Pride, who're yet to play a game in the Super50 Cup 2023.

Windward Volcanoes have played two games and lost both. They're seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.209. Jamaica Scorpions, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against Leeward Islands in their first game and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -6.397.

West Indies Academy start their Super50 Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note

In the fifth game of the Super50 Cup 2023, West Indies Academy were asked to bat first by Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Thanks to fifties from Matthew Nandu (84), Leonardo Julian (51) and Teddy Bishop (95*), West Indies Academy posted 318. Isai Thorne picked up three wickets for Combined Campuses and Colleges.

In response, Johann Jeremiah (82) and Shaqkere Parris (52) hit fifties, but a lack of contributions from the lower order resulted in them falling short by 29 runs. It was a collective effort from West Indies Academy to register their first win of the Supet50 Cup 2023, with Nyeem Young taking three scalps.

In the fourth game, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowled first and did a fabulous job of restricting the Windward Volcanoes to 254-9, thanks to four wickets from Yannic Cariah. For the Volcanoes, Johnson Charles top-scored with 87 off 69.

What followed was a fabulous batting display from the Red Force, with Kjorn Ottley leading the charge. He smashed a century and remained unbeaten on 134 off 143 to help his side chase down the total with two overs to spare. The Volcanoes picked up four wickets but failed to defend their total.