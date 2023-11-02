Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies Academy vs Guyana, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine. A solid all-around effort from the West Indies Academy saw them beat Guyana comprehensively.

As far as the points table is concerned, the Trinbago and Tobago continue to top the table with 37 points. They have played five games so far and won four of them and one was washed out due to rain. Barbados sit below Trinbago and Tobago with 36 points under their belt in five games.

The Leeward Islands have won three games out of five and have 35 points to their name. They are placed third in the points table below Barbados. Combined Campuses and Colleges have grabbed 27 points in six games and are placed fourth in the points table.

Guyana Harpy Eagles and West Indies Academy have 23 points each and follow Combined Campuses and Colleges in the points table of the Super50 Cup 2023. The Windward Islands are really struggling as they have managed to win only a single game out of six and sit at the seventh position, with 17 points under their belt.

Jamaica are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Things haven’t gone as planned for them so far. They are winless in the Super50 Cup 2023 and sit at the bottom of the points table with five points to their name in as many matches.

Skipper Nyeem Young’s all-around effort helps West Indies Academy defeat Guyana convincingly

West Indies Academy won the toss and opted to bat first in the 22nd match of the Super50 Cup 2023. Contributions from Teddy Bishop (48), skipper Nyeem Young (42), and Matthew Forde (52) followed by a cameo from Joshua Bishop in the end (37) helped them post 263 at the end of their innings.

It was a collective effort by Guyana with the ball in hand. Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, and Veerasammy Permaul picked up two wickets each to help them knock over the West Indies Academy on the last ball of their 50th over.

Chasing 264, the Guyana batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Kevin Sinclair top-scored with 46 but regular wickets meant that they got bundled out on 171 in 35.1 overs to lose the game by 92 runs.

Ackeem Auguste was the standout bowler for West Indies Academy. He picked up four wickets and gave away 47 runs in his nine overs, which included a maiden. Young also registered figures of 3/18 in his four overs as they defended the total successfully against Guyana.