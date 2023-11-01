Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados vs Combined Campuses and Colleges match (Updated) ft. Justin Greaves & Hayden Walsh

The 20th match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played between the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Barbados locked horns against the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 21st match of the tournament.

The Leeward Islands batted first and posted 293 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Justin Greaves. In reply, Shamar Springer scored 58 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the Windward Islands getting bundled out on 179 to lose the game by 114 runs.

In the 21st match, Barbados posted a mammoth 314 on the board, thanks to a ton from Zachary McCaskie (131) and a fifty from Shamarh Brooks (65). The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Combined Campuses and Colleges on 266 to win the game by 48 runs.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 21 (Image Courtesy: www.windiescricket.com)

Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands has moved to the top spot in the most runs list at the conclusion of match 21 in the Super50 Cup 2023. Chasing 294 against the Leeward Islands, Athanaze scored 39 off 58 balls at the top of the order. He has now taken his runs tally to 276 and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Sherfane Rutherford of Guyana Harpy Eagles has slipped to the second spot in the list of most runs in the Super50 Cup 2023. The southpaw has smashed 244 runs and is a vital cog in Guyana’s batting lineup. Shane Dowrich of Combined Campuses and Colleges has taken his runs tally to 234 after playing a fighting knock of 86 against Barbados on Tuesday.

Justin Greaves of Leeward Islands was fantastic in their win over the Windward Islands. Opening the batting, he scored 121 off 126 balls. His knock comprised 10 fours and a maximum. Greaves now has 233 runs to his name in the Super50 Cup 2023 and has jumped to the fourth spot in the most runs chart.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago is the leading wicket-taker in the Suepr50 Cup 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 14 wickets so far and has been sensational for his side. He will look to keep picking wickets as the tournament progresses.

Below him sits Leeward Islands’ Hayden Walsh who has taken giant strides in the most wickets list. Defending 294, Walsh grabbed a four-fer and helped his side win the game comfortably against the Windward Islands. Walsh now has 13 scalps to his name in the Super50 Cup 2023 and has jumped to the second spot.

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands has picked up 12 wickets in the competition and follows his teammate in the list of most wickets. Doram registered figures of 2/29 in his 10 overs and helped his side defend 294 against the Windward Islands. With this, the left-arm spinner has jumped to the third position in the most wickets list in the Super50 Cup 2023.