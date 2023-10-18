Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Guyana vs Windward Islands match (Updated) ft. Darren Bravo and Ryan John

West Indies’ domestic one-day competition Super50 Cup started on October 17, with two matches scheduled on Day 1.

The first contest between Comb C&C and Trinidad and Tobago ended without a result due to rain. In the second game of the day, Guyana came out on top over the Windward Islands.

In the first match of the tournament, Trinidad and Tobago batted first and posted a total of 246/6 in 44 overs. Darren Bravo, the skipper, was the highest scorer for his side, smacking 81* runs off 84 balls. He received substantial support from Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, and Yannic Cariah.

Chemar Holder, Romario Leon, Kadeem Alleyne, and Abhijai Mansingh bagged one wicket each for Comb C&C in the first innings.

Unfortunately, in the second innings, after six overs, the match got washed out due to excessive rainfall at the venue. As a result, the game ended without a result with no DLS in play.

In the second match of the day, Guyana batted first after losing the toss and posted a total of 229/9 in 50 overs, thanks to Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair for scoring 41 runs each. Ryan John, the medium pacer, was the pick of the bowlers for Windward Islands as he scalped a four-wicket haul.

In response, Windward Islands could muster only 219 runs in 46 overs as they lost the game by 10 runs. Alick Athanaze's 75-run knock went in vain as he ended up as the game's top-scorer. Romario Shepherd bagged three big wickets to give his team Guyana a win.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 of Super50 Cup 2023.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs

T&T captain Darren Bravo is leading the run-scoring charts with 81 runs. Windward opener Alick Athanaze is closely following him, amassing 75 runs. His colleague and middle-order batter Andre Fletcher occupied the third position, scoring 52 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago batters Joshua Da Silva and Jason Mohammed secured the fourth and fifth spots, accumulating 48 and 43 runs respectively.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Windward medium pacer Ryan John bagged the top spot on the bowling charts, scalping four wickets. Guyana pacer Romario Shepherd occupied the second rank, scalping three wickets.

Windward spinner Sadrack Descartes picked two wickets to rack up the third position in the standings. Guyana's Kevin Sinclair settled with the fourth slot, picking up two wickets. His partner Nial Smith also bagged two scalps to secure the fifth slot.