Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies Academy vs Combined Campuses and Colleges match ft. Kjorn Ottley & Daniel Doram

It was a double-header Thursday in the Super50 Cup 2023. The fourth game saw Windward Volcanoes lock horns against Trinidad Tobago Red Force at the Queen’s Park Oval. In the fifth game, the West Indies Academy square off against Combined Campuses and Colleges at Brian Lara Stadium.

On the back of Johnson Charles’ 87, the Windward Volcanoes posted 254 on the board. The Red Force picked up nine wickets in total, with Yannic Cariah finishing with a four-fer. In reply, Kjorn Ottley smashed a ton and his unbeaten 134 helped Trinidad and Tobago Red Force chase down the total in 48 overs.

In the fifth match, West Indies Academy scored 318 at the end of their 50 overs, thanks to contributions from their middle-order batters. Combined Campuses and Colleges tried hard in the chase but got knocked over on 289 to lose the game by 29 runs. Nyeen Young grabbed three scalps for West Indies Academy.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 5

Kjorn Ottley of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force is the current leading run-scorer in the Super50 Cup 2023. Chasing 255 against Windward Volcanoes, Ottley led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He hit 11 fours and 3 sixes to remain unbeaten on 134 off 143 balls to take his side across the line. With this, he has taken his runs tally to 150 and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Alick Athanaze of Windward Volcanoes gave his side a good start against Red Force. Opening the batting, he scored 39 off 49 balls before getting dismissed by Cariah. Athanaze now has 114 runs to his name in two outings and follows Ottley in the list of most runs in the Super50 Cup 2023.

Johann Jeremiah of Combined Campuses and Colleges has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list on the conclusion of match five. Jeremiah played a fantastic knock of 82 off 65 balls against West Indies Academy. But it wasn’t enough as they failed to chase down 319. Jeremiah has scored 107 runs in two games and follows Athanaze in the list.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Daniel Doram continues to lead the wickets charts in the Super50 Cup 2023. The left-arm bowler was sensational for the Leeward Islands in their opening game. He registered figures of 7/29 in his 9.5 overs. With seven wickets at an average of 4.14, Doram sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list.

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force has moved to the second spot in the most wickets list of the Super50 Cup 2023. Cariah picked up a four-fer and helped his side restrict Windward Volcanoes to 254/9 which they chased down comfortably. Cariah has four scalps to his name and follows Doram in the list.

Ryan John of Windward Volcanoes bowled beautifully in their opening game but had an off-day in their following game against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. He went wicketless and conceded 37 runs in his four overs. As a result, he couldn’t add any wickets to his tally of four and has slipped to the third spot in the most wickets list of Super50 Cup 2023.