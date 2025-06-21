'Superb, superb, superb' - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant for century on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian captain and legend Sunil Gavaskar lauded Rishabh Pant for his century on the second day on the first Test between England and India. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Pant got to the three-figure mark with a six off the first delivery of the 100th over by Shoaib Bashir. The left-hander also brought out his trademark somersault celebration after getting to the ton.

"Superb, superb, superb. Absolutely terrific batting by the young man," Gavaskar said on air, as Rishabh Pant got to his hundred.

The 'Superb, superb, superb' remark from Gavaskar comes as a special appreciation as he had earlier lashed out at Pant during the Australia tour. As Panthad had gotten out playing a rash shot in one of the Tests in Australia, Gavaskar had remarked - “Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!," on air.

At the moment of writing, Rishabh Pant is batting unbeaten on 118 off 159 balls, having smashed 11 fours and six maximums in his knock so far. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had scored hundreds on the opening day, Pant now becomes the third centurion in this innings for India.

Rishabh Pant has the most hundreds by a designated Indian wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant smashed his seventh Test hundred in the ongoing opening Test against England in Leeds. Prior to this ton, Pant was on par with former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

MS Dhoni has six Test hundreds to his name in his Test career. Pant has now overtaken him with seven Test hundreds. Former Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is the other player on the list with three Test hundreds in his career.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the responsibility was on the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, who have all done well with the bat in the first Test against England so far.

Pant also broke MS Dhoni's record for most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests in the SENA countries during this knock. Dhoni had scored 1731 runs at an average of 31.47.

