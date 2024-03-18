“Superwomen” – Virat Kohli reacts as RCBW beat DCW to lift WPL 2024 trophy

Virat Kohli was thrilled to have witnessed the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) beat Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) by eight wickets to win the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

It was the first win for the Bengaluru-based franchise across men’s and women’s teams since 2008.

Following the win, Kohli shared an RCB post dedicated to the women’s team with a champion tag. The 35-year-old shared heart, trophy, and clap emojis and wrote on his Instagram story:

“Superwomen.”

Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story dedicated to WPL 2024 champions RCBW.

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli has been playing for RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Kohli had earlier engaged in a phone call as the Smriti Mandhana-led side celebrated the win after winning the game.

RCB beat DCW by 8 wickets to lift WPL 2024 title

A clinical all-round performance helped RCB beat DCW by eight wickets in the WPL 2024 final on Sunday.

Chasing 114, RCBW reached the target with three balls to spare in a last-over thriller. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine provided a decent start, scoring 31 (39) and 32 (27), respectively. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh also chipped in, with 35*(37) and 17*(14), respectively. Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani bagged one wicket apiece for DCW.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, RCBW bundled out DCW for 113 in 18.3 overs after being asked to bowl first. Shafali Verma starred with the bat, scoring 44 off 27 deliveries, while skipper Meg Lanning added run-a-ball 23. The Delhi-based franchise suffered a middle-order collapse as they lost their last six wickets for 39 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and Taniya Bhatia departed for ducks.

Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball for Bangalore, finishing with figures of 4/12, while Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

Molineux was adjudged the Player of the Match for her game-changing three-wicket over. Meanwhile, Perry and Patil won the Orange and Purple caps, respectively. The latter also won the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament Award'.

Perry finished as the leading run-scorer, scoring 347 in nine games at a strike rate of 125.72, including two half-centuries. Meanwhile, Patil scalped the most wickets in the T20 trophy, bagging 13 wickets in eight games.