"It is a doctor’s call" - Former India batter's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batter Suresh Raina reckons that Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test against England, which will be played from July 23 to July 27 in Manchester, would be a doctor's call. The right-arm pacer was rested for the second Test in Birmingham as part of his workload management.India lost to England by 22 runs in the closely contested third Test at Lord's. The visitors now find themselves 2-1 down in the five-match series and face a must-win situation in Manchester. Most experts reckon that Bumrah must play the fourth Test as there would be no point in him playing the last Test if India are 3-1 down.Speaking to ANI in Birmingham on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), Raina shared his thoughts on the chances of Bumrah playing the fourth Test against England. He opined:“I think it is a doctor’s call to be honest. I know my body. I know my doctor. I know what guidelines he is giving me, how to play the game. So I think with Bumrah, I think he is a legend. I think he knows his workload, how to manage himself, and look at his performance at Lord’s, he registered his place in the Lord’s Honours Board.&quot;The 38-year-old, however, added that India will need to services of Bumrah and Rishabh Pant to make a strong comeback in the fourth Test. Pant is suffering from a finger injury and could play as a pure batter in Manchester. Sharing his views on the importance of the duo, Raina elaborated:“Rishabh Pant had an injury on his finger too. So it is very important for both of them (to play their fourth Test). If they have to draw the series or if they have to try to win the game, then I think it will be very important for both of them to feature in the fourth Test.&quot;While Pant batted in both innings of the Lord's Test, he did not keep wickets after sustaining an injury to his left index finger in England's first innings. Dhruv Jurel took the gloves in his place.Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 Test seriesAlthough Bumrah was rested for the second Test in Birmingham, he is still second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the series. The right-arm pacer has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 21, with two five-fers. Bumrah picked up 5-83 in the first innings in Leeds and 5-74 in the first innings at Lord's.Pant is the second leading run-getter in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In six innings, the southpaw has smashed 425 runs at an average of 70.83, with two hundreds and two half-centuries. Pant scored tons in both innings of the first Test and contributed 74 in the first innings at Lord's before his game-changing run out.