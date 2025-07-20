"They will do it" - Suresh Raina's big statement on Shubman Gill and co. ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batter Suresh Raina is confident that the visitors can bounce back against England and win the five-match series 3-2. According to Raina, the young Indian team in England, led by Shubman Gill, has that sense of desire, perseverance and determination.India went down to England by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's as the hosts took a significant 2-1 lead. Set to chase a target of 193, their batting line-up faltered as they were bowled out for 170.Speaking to news agency ANI, Raina threw his weight behind the Indian team and backed them to win the next two Tests and clinch the series 3-2. He commented:“They will do it. They have that sense of desire, perseverance and determination. Gill will make his mark as a batter and as a captain. I think he has done really well.&quot;Apart from Gill, Raina also praised KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant for their impressive batting efforts in the ongoing Test series in England. The 38-year-old commented:“We saw how KL Rahul batted, offered some solidity as an opener and got good support from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then Rishabh Pant, he has batted so differently and his wicketkeeping has been great.&quot;Raina also pointed out that India have been the better side in the series on a number of occasions even though they are trailing 2-1. He elaborated:&quot;India won, then India lost, then won, then lost (talking about sessions during the Test series). However, as a player, Shubman Gill has done well. He has scored runs. Washington Sundar has done well. Jasprit Bumrah, I think his bowling was outstanding.&quot;Looking at India's top performers in the series, skipper Gill is the leading run-getter, having amassed 607 runs at an average of 101.16, with the aid of three hundreds and a best of 269. Pant is the second-leading run-getter, with 425 runs at an average of 70.83, with two hundreds and two fifties.The bowling charts have also been dominated by Indian bowlers. Mohammed Siraj (13) is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as of now. He is followed by Bumrah (12) and Akash Deep (11).Team India have never won a Test against England in ManchesterIndia's next Test in the series against England will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The venue has not been a happy hunting ground for the team. They have played nine Tests in Manchester and are yet to win a match. The visitors have lost four Tests at the venue, while five matches have ended in a draw.India and England last clashed at Old Trafford in August 2014, with the visitors suffering defeat by an innings and 54 runs. Stuart Broad claimed 6-25 in the first innings, while Moeen Ali picked up 4-39 in the second as India registered poor scores of 152 &amp; 161.