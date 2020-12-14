Suresh Raina gets some much-needed practice ahead of domestic tournament, shares pictures on Twitter

Former India batsman Suresh Raina returned to training recently and he gave fans an update on Twitter. Currently living in Kanpur, the Chennai Super Kings star is preparing for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Suresh Raina shared some pictures from a training session and the player can be seen getting some much-needed practice under his belt.

Suresh Raina has not played competitive cricket for over a year

Suresh Raina didn't play the 2020 edition of the IPL.

The left-handed batsman hasn't played a competitive game since the 2019 IPL final. He recently announced that he would play for Uttar Pradesh in domestic T20 cricket. Raina also made it clear that he will be part of the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Suresh Raina was gearing up to play the IPL 2020 and he travelled to the UAE with the CSK contingent. However, he returned to India after 13 members of CSK's touring team tested positive for COVID-19.

With Raina not playing a competitive game for almost two years, it remains to be seen whether the Chennai Super Kings will retain him in the upcoming IPL auction. He will undoubtedly look to impress CSK management by performing well in the forthcoming domestic tournament.

The 34-year-old had previously guided Uttar Pradesh to the trophy in the 2015-16 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

When can we see Suresh Raina in action?

The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to be played across six states from January 10th to January 31st.

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year but is still keen to represent Uttar Pradesh. The former Indian international is also trying to help upcoming cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. He travelled to the union territory recently and met with members of the state's sports council.