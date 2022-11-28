Suresh Raina pens down heartfelt message for wife and family on his 36th birthday

Former India batter Suresh Raina posted a heartwarming message on Instagram for his family on his 36th birthday. Raina is presently in Abu Dhabi to play in the T10 League. He is in the gulf country with his wife Priyanka Raina and family.

The dynamic left-hander also took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his family and posted a picture of himself with his wife Priyanka and the birthday cake. He added a caption which read:

"So grateful for all the love and support that has been showered upon me. I am so thankful and blessed to have a big loving family, who has always helped me push my boundaries, and making my life more meaningful and exciting. Love you all. 🙏😇"

The BCCI also posted a tweet to celebrate Raina's birthday with the caption:

“322 intl. matches, 7,988 intl. runs, 7 intl. hundreds. Here’s wishing the 2011 World Cup winner, @ImRaina a very happy birthday #TeamIndia"

Raina's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also extended their wishes to a batter who played a key role for them in their multiple IPL triumphs.

Suresh Raina's wife brings cake for husband in Abu Dhabi

Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted a story for hubby Suresh Raina, wishing him on his 36th birthday. She wrote:

"The spark of my life..a very very happy birthday my lifeline."

Raina and wife | Image Credits- Instagram

The swashbuckling left-hander cut a cake that his wife Priyanka managed to get into the team hotel in Abu Dhabi. After the cake-cutting celebration, the couple took a photo showing their affection.

The duo first met when Suresh Raina's elder brother was teaching Priyanka at their house. Raina eventually married Priyanka on 3 April, 2015. They are now blessed with two kids - Gracia and Rio.

Gracia is their eldest child and the parents run a foundation with her name that works for the upliftment of mothers and children in rural areas.

