Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has expressed interest in scouting and training young, talented cricketers from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, saying sports will not only help youngsters mould their careers but also improve their lifestyle.

In a letter to the J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Suresh Raina wrote:

“I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for [sic] underprivileged children from the [erstwhile] state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their careers in cricket.”

Suresh Raina wrote that he would use this opportunity to contribute to the national team. He added it would require a lot of effort and processes like scouting from the educational institutions of rural areas in the union territory and conducting courses for mental toughness, physical fitness and skill training.

Cricket is more than just a sport: Suresh Raina

Parvez Rasool has picked 4 wickets in 11 IPL matches. Credits: Circle of Cricket

Suresh Raina further wrote that training in any sport will teach children the importance of discipline in life and improve their physical fitness.

“Cricket is not just a sport, it evolves as a process and could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics and discipline that can be maintained further into life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically,” concluded Suresh Raina.

For the record, Parvez Rasool remains the first and only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to have played for India. The off spinner, however, has played just one ODI and T20I each, with his last appearance coming in a T20I against England in 2017.

Suresh Raina’s noble cause will not only help produce more cricketers from the Valley but also help young kids dream.