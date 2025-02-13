Pakistan wicket-keeper batter and captain Mohammad Rizwan was involved in a funny incident after their clash against South Africa in the ongoing Tri-series on Wednesday, February 12.

Rizwan was awarded the 'Striker of the Match' award for his unbeaten hundred that helped Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

During the post-match presentation, Mohammad Rizwan went to collect his award of PKR 150,000, which was sponsored by a detergent company. After collecting the award, the Pakistan skipper made a hilarious comment.

"Surf bhijwa dena (send surf)," the wicket-keeper batter said as he was walking off after posing for a picture.

Watch the incident in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

As a result of their win, Pakistan finished second on the table with two points (one win and a loss from two games). They will now face table-toppers New Zealand in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14.

Mohammad Rizwan scores unbeaten century as Pakistan scale down huge target against South Africa to enter Tri-series final

Pakistan had to win their game against South Africa in order to enter the final of the Tri-series. Batting first, South Africa posted a massive total of 352/5, powered by a combined effort from skipper Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83), Heinrich Klaasen (87), and Kyle Verreynne (44*).

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 2/66 from ten overs. In the run chase, Pakistan lost of the wickets of openers Fakhar Zaman (41) and Babar Azam (23), along with Saud Shakeel (15), and were reduced to 91/3 at one stage.

However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha joined forces to stitch a match-winning partnership from there on. Salman took charge, slamming a 103-ball 134 at a strike-rate of 130.1.

Rizwan played the perfect role at the other end, also scoring a hundred and remaining unbeaten. He ensured that Pakistan got over the line with an over and six wickets to spare. He scored 122 not out off 128 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 95.31.

