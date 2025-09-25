“Surya is making sure Bumrah doesn’t get injured again” - Former India batter makes massive claim amid Asia Cup 2025

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has made a massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst credited captain Suryakumar Yadav for using Bumrah wisely, given the history of injuries in the past few years.

The 44-year-old laid out the technical aspects, stressing why the speedster is being made to bowl three overs inside the powerplay instead of saving his two for the last. He added that, unlike Suryakumar, Rohit Sharma used to bowl Bumrah in 1, 13, 17, and 19 overs during his captaincy.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said:

“(Why Bumrah is bowling his 3 inside powerplay) Why is this happening? It’s because there is a connection with his injury. Surya is making sure that Bumrah doesn’t get injured again… If the body is warm, don’t let it take a break or cool down. When the back is warm, there won’t be any strain on the muscle.”

“The plan is that he doesn’t get injured again; this has been taken care of in this Asia Cup. This didn’t happen before that Bumrah repeatedly bowled his three overs… Even when Rohit Sharma was captain, he didn’t bowl three overs in a row,” he added.

Kaif, however, warned the Suryakumar Yadav-led side about continuing with a similar pattern in the 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in February. He continued:

“I want to see whether Surya will continue like this. Whatever experiment he’s done with Bumrah, whether he’ll continue with that. Because, in my view, Bumrah’s 17th and 19th overs can help India win the 2026 T20 World Cup.”

“Rest Jasprit Bumrah” – Former India captain wants ace pacer to rest ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has advised the team management to rest Jasprit Bumrah for their upcoming Super 4 fixture against Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. The 76-year-old told India Today (via Sportskeeda):

“I think only rest Jasprit Bumrah. That will be the thing. You saw him with his rhythm today [against Bangladesh]. He might have looked off color against Pakistan, but he bowled brilliantly today [vs Bangladesh]. Yes, he was carted for a six, but generally he bowled really well. So, he would be the only guy that you would want to rest. Then, he gets Thursday, Friday, Saturday, three days, before he comes in for the final on Sunday."

With back-to-back wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 games, the defending champions India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final. They will next face Sri Lanka (already eliminated) in Dubai on Friday, September 26.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two Tests against the West Indies at home next month. The inclusion came even as he missed two out of five Tests to manage his workload during the 2025 England tour.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

