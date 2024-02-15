“Surya's message almost made me melt” - Sarfaraz Khan’s father opens up on how Suryakumar Yadav convinced him to witness son’s Test debut in Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan has revealed that he was reluctant to come to Rajkot to witness his son’s Test debut. He added that an emotional message from Suryakumar Yadav convinced him to change his mind.

26-year-old Sarfaraz made his much-awaited Test debut against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. His father got extremely emotional and was in tears as his son was handed his Test cap by Anil Kumble.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Naushad opened up about Suryakumar’s role in ensuring he was present in Rajkot to share his son’s special moment.

“Initially, I thought I wouldn't come as that would put Sarfaraz in some kind of pressure, and apart from that I also had a bit of a cold. But Surya's message almost made me melt,” Naushad said.

Sarfaraz’s father read out Suryakumar’s message to him. It went as follows:

"I do understand your emotions. But trust me, when I made my Test debut (last year in March against Australia in Nagpur) and was receiving my Test cap, my father and mother were just behind. And that moment was something beyond special. These moments don't come too often. So I would suggest that you must go.”

After reading the message, Naushad could not stop himself and made travel arrangements to go to Rajkot.

“After this message from Surya, I couldn't stop myself from coming. Just took a pill and came here yesterday,” Naushad was quoted as saying in the report.

It was a memorable Test debut for Sarfaraz as he smashed 62 off 66 balls, hitting nine fours and a six in his impressive knock.

“Was happy playing for India in front of my father” - Sarfaraz Khan

Speaking at a press conference after the opening day’s play in Rajkot, Sarfaraz said that he was happy to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for India in front of his father.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," the Mumbai batter said.

Sarfaraz added that runs did not matter as much for him as playing for the country in front of his father.

"Runs and performances were not on my mind as much as I was happy playing for India in front of my father… He was very emotional as I took the cap in front of him and so was my wife. I felt as if some pressure was off my shoulders given the hard work he had put in on me and I did not waste it,” the debutant said.

Sarfaraz’s maiden Test innings ended in unfortunate fashion as he was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja (110*).

