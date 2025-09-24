"Surya had said such stats should not be called rivalry" - Ex-Indian cricketer's massive claim ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that India's rivalry with Bangladesh is equivalent to that of Pakistan. He claimed that the stats against both oppositions are heavily lopsided. Chopra reminded how Suryakumar Yadav said after the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan that it should not be called a rivalry anymore, given their sustained dominance.

Ad

The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21. After the game, Suryakumar told one of the reporters that it is no longer a rivalry between the two sides, given their consistent dominance. The Asian Giants also hold a strong record against Bangladesh, having won 16 matches out of 17 dating back to 2009.

Ahead of the Men in Blue's Super 4 against Bangladesh, the reputed commentator admitted that Bangladesh are competitive but wouldn't call their contest against India a rivalry. However, he hopes Bangladesh play good cricket against their mighty opposition, given their recent form. Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo's Time Out (0:41)

Ad

Trending

"Surya had said such stats should not be called as rivalry. Surya didn’t remember the stats against Pakistan when it was asked. But I agree if the contest is this lopsided and over a period of time if there is a tournament, you’ve won two matches and suddenly say if you’re a better team, maybe not. But if we are talking about 17 matches in T20I history between two sides. So, I wouldn’t call it a rivalry."

Ad

"Bangladesh is competitive and their fans are passionate and I think they deserve better, given the passion. They don’t perform as well and were on the brink of elimination but have reached here. Bangladesh also won their previous game, so expectation is they should perform well against India."

Bangladesh's only victory over the Men in Blue in T20Is came in 2019 when the Tigers won by seven wickets in Delhi. The recent three-match series contested between the two sides saw Suryakumar Yadav and Co. sweep it 3-0.

Ad

"Bangladesh have always been the dark horse" - Varun Aaron ahead of Asia Cup 2025 match vs India

Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

When asked how Bangladesh would cope with matches against India and Pakistan on consecutive days, Varun Aaron said that they are professional enough to overcome the challenge. Aaron elaborated (2:00):

Ad

"They have to deal with it. They are a professional unit and will think about making their fans happy. If Bangladesh can beat India, nothing will give their fans more happiness. Bangladesh have always been the dark horse despite the lopsided stat but they can create an upset in any tournament."

Bangladesh, who beat Sri Lanka to begin their Super 4 stage, will need to mount outstanding performances on back-to-back days to beat two tough sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news