Suryakumar Yadav arrives at BCCI office amid incessant rains for 2025 Asia Cup squad [Watch]

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city for the 2025 Asia Cup squad selection meeting. The meeting will be attended by Suryakumar as the selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, is set to pick the team for the tournament.The batter arrived at the BCCI office ahead of the meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, August 19. He was dressed casually in a black t-shirt and cream pants, white shoes, with a chain and shades on. He was escorted into the building with an umbrella amid incessant rain in Mumbai.Watch the video posted by RevSportzGlobal on X (formerly Twitter) below:As reported by a Sportstar journalist, the Asia Cup selection meeting has been delayed. Following inclement weather, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, convenor of the meeting, and some selectors are yet to arrive in Mumbai.The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE and is set to begin on September 9. The final will be played on September 28. Eight teams are set to participate and will be divided into two groups. India's squad is set to be announced through a press conference by Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav.Suryakumar Yadav passes fitness Test ahead of 2025 Asia CupMeanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav passed a fitness Test ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. He had undergone a sports hernia surgery in June earlier this year, right after the IPL 2025 season concluded.According to a PTI report (via Sportstar), Suryakumar passed a fitness Test at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He has been working hard on his fitness, hitting the gym and batting in the nets ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.The right-hander was in brilliant form during IPL 2025. He featured for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and scored 717 runs from 16 games at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91 with five half-centuries.The 34-year-old has played 83 T20Is for India and has notched up 2598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 167.07 with four hundreds and 21 fifties.