Suryakumar Yadav brings home a swanky Mercedes-Benz SUV worth ₹2.15 crores ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has expanded his collection of vehicles with the purchase of a new Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63. The cricket star recently took delivery of the opulent SUV from Auto Hangar in Mumbai.

The dealership shared pictures of Suryakymar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, with the swanky car. Notably, the AMG variant of the GLS is not sold by the car brand in India. The price of Yadav's new vehicle is said to be around ₹2.15 crores in the country.

The car dealership welcomed the batter by having a special cricket-themed decoration for him in the showroom.

Auto Hangar posted on Instagram:

Yadav is an automobile enthusiast and has an impressive car collection. The batter shared an Instagram story earlier this month to reveal that he was set to become the proud owner of a Porsche Turbo 911.

According to Carwale, the convertible supercar costs ₹3.64 crores in Mumbai. Yadav also purchased a Nissan Jonga SUV earlier this year.

Suryakumar Yadav is a part of India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has been impressive in recent outings for Team India in limited-overs cricket. He was a vital cog for the Men in Blue in the side's white-ball assignments in England and West Indies this year.

The right-hander has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The multi-nation event is scheduled to be played in the UAE from August 27.

India are set to open their campaign with the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the competition while senior batter KL Rahul will serve as his deputy.

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1

Here are the squads of India and Pakistan.

Guess what will be the playing XI on the 28th of August!

Let's hear your opinion!



Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

