Suryakumar Yadav calmly hits winning runs as India clinch Super Over thriller against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:07 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav scored the winning runs in the Super Over - Source: Getty

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav took India home in a thrilling Super Over contest against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Friday, September 26. The scores were initially tied with both teams putting up a mighty batting effort.

India batted first and posted a total of 202/5 on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka reached 202/5. They required three runs of the last ball but could gather just two as the game went into the Super Over.

For the Men in Blue, Arshdeep Singh bowled the Super Over and delivered a brilliant performance under pressure. He gave away just two runs from five balls and picked up two wickets to bring Sri Lanka's innings to an end.

Needing three runs to win, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill walked out to bat for India. On Wanindu Hasaranga's very first ball, the Indian skipper calmly hit the winning runs. It was a googly on middle and off stump that Suryakumar punched through covers off the back foot. The ball did not make it to the fence, but the batters ran three runs to finish the game.

Watch the moment here:

Therefore, India enter the Asia Cup 2025 final unbeaten, having won all their games so far.

Suryakumar Yadav's form a worry for India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

While India have been the most dominant team in the Asia Cup 2025 and are favorites to win the tournament, their skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form may be a slight concern going into the final.

He has not been at his best with the bat in this tournament. The right-hander has struggled to score consistently. He has scored only 71 runs from five innings at an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 107.57.

The 35-year-old just had one good knock, where he scored an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the group stage match. In this game against Sri Lanka as well, he struggled to get going, making 12 runs off 13 balls.

Come the big final on Sunday, September 28, against Pakistan, India would ned their skipper to put aside his poor form and deliver with the bat.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
