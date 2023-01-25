Suryakumar Yadav crowned as ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been crowned the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 following an exceptional year in the shortest format. The Mumbai-born batter scored an astonishing 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43, smashing two hundreds in the process.

Seizing the No. 4 spot, he has been instrumental in Team India's recent T20I endeavors. His purple patch for the year began with an exceptional half-century against the West Indies.

The flamboyant batter continued to make his mark in the shortest format in England, the Caribbean, and New Zealand over the course of the year.

ICC @ICC



#ICCAwards Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 👀#ICCAwards

Suryakumar was also among the leading run scorers for India in the 2022 Asia Cup as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup. He recently made it to the ICC's T20I Team of the Year after dethroning Mohammad Rizwan as the No.1-ranked T20I batter in the world.

The 32-year-old also broke a slew of records over the course of the year. He overtook Shikhar Dhawan for the most T20I runs scored by an Indian in a year. His 68 sixes in 2022 are the highest amassed by any batter in the world, by a significant margin.

"If I had to pick one knock, which I feel was special and close to me, it has to be my first hundred" - Suryakumar Yadav

Following Team India's exit from the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup, there was a huge shake-up in terms of leadership, coaching, and management overall.

The Men in Blue adopted a new approach infused with intent, with Suryakumar Yadav being the embodiment of the same.

BCCI @BCCI , relive the best of SKY and hear his special message after receiving the award 🏻 🏻



Watch 📽️

bcci.tv/videos/5559031… twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI



Congratulations 🏻 🏻



#TeamIndia 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝟮𝟬𝗜 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿Congratulations @surya_14kumar 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝟮𝟬𝗜 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Congratulations @surya_14kumar 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia https://t.co/YdgWWxvkAW As @surya_14kumar becomes the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, relive the best of SKY and hear his special message after receiving the awardWatch 📽️ As @surya_14kumar becomes the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣, relive the best of SKY and hear his special message after receiving the award 👏🏻👏🏻Watch 📽️bcci.tv/videos/5559031… twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Suryakumar expressed his pleasure at having been bestowed with the honor. In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying:

"Thank you so much ICC for naming me ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year. I mean, it is a great feeling and 2022 has been amazing for me. Rrom a personal point of view, I really enjoyed few knocks that I played and if I had to pick one knock, which I feel was special and close to me, it has to be my first hundred for my country , the first hundred is always special. Hopefully many more knocks to come"

With his ability to get into the thick of things in the game right away, the ace batter has almost single-handedly helped India mend their middle-over woes. The fact that he can play pace and spin equally well holds him in good stead.

He has translated his form into 2023 as well, having already notched a hundred during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. While T20Is will take a backseat in 2023, considering the ICC events for the other formats, Suryakumar still has a lot to look forward to in terms of bilateral assignments as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Will Suryakumar Yadav end his career as the greatest T20I batter Team India has produced? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Owners of MI, RCB, and DC win bids to own franchises in the WPL; Capri Global and Adani Global claim the other 2 teams

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes