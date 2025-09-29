"You always remain in my thoughts" - Suryakumar Yadav donates match fees to Indian Armed Forces after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartwarming gesture after their thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue registered a five-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.
Suryakumar Yadav donated his match fees from the entire tournament to the Indian Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam attack.
"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts 🙏🏽 Jai Hind 🇮🇳," he wrote on X.
The Indian team played a total of seven matches in the Asia Cup 2025. They won the tournament unbeaten. India topped their group with three wins from as many games in the group stage. They then won all three of their Super 4 games as well before eventually winning the final.
Suryakumar Yadav led the team exceptionally throughout the tournament. This was their ninth Asia Cup win with four trophies in the last five editions. It was also the fourth time that India won a Men's T20I tournament without losing a single game.
Suryakumar Yadav will aim to get back among the runs
While Suryakumar Yadav had a brilliant tournament as a captain, he struggled with the bat. In the final, he was dismissed for just one run off five deliveries. Overall, he managed only 72 runs from six innings at an average of 18 and a strike-rate of 101.40.
He had just one good game, where he scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls in the group stage fixture against Pakistan. The right-hander had a magnificent IPL 2025, where he smashed 717 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91 with five half-centuries for the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Suryakumar failed to replicate the same in the Asia Cup 2025. However, he will aim to be back among the runs in India's next T20I assignment. The Men in Blue will next play in the format against Australia. They will play a five-match T20I series Down Under, beginning in October.
