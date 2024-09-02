Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of 2024 Duleep Trophy due to hand injury

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's red-ball aspirations have taken a hit as he has been ruled out for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5. The right-handed batter has been nursing a hand injury sustained during last week's preseason game for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2024 held in Coimbatore.

The 33-year-old is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) undergoing all the necessary rehabilitation to make a comeback.

Suryakumar didn't bat during the fixture against TNCA XI last week due to the injury suffered while fielding on day three. The think tank justified the decision by stating that it was a precautionary move, keeping in mind the Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar was named in the Team C squad, set to be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Mumbai batter will follow the steps of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik - both of who were also ruled out of the competition due to illness.

The BCCI had themselves withdrawn Ravindra Jadeja but didn't provide a reason for the same. Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav will replace Siraj and Malik in the B and C squads, respectively.

"I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-hander, whose only Test came against Australia last year, said he is keen to prove himself in the Buchi Babu tournament and Duleep Trophy to stake his claim in the side again. Suryakumar said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now. Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play.

"That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun.

India's Test season begins with a two-match series against Bangladesh on September 19.

