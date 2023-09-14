"I love more than you can ever know" - Suryakumar Yadav gets endearing birthday wishes from wife

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has turned 33 on Thursday, September 14. Cricket fans and his teammates have extended warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty led the way by wishing him with a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle. After being close friends for many years, the couple got married in 2016.

In her birthday wish for her husband, Devisha described the character traits of Surya she adores and showered love. She wrote on Instagram:

To my best friend in the whole wide world, I love you more than you can ever know♥️ Thank you for being YOU and here’s to celebrating YOU for everything that you are ♥️🧿 Happiest birthday husband ♥️♥️🎈

I have no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav will play a World Cup match for India: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the team management would be happy after the smooth reintegration of KL Rahul in the middle-order. He felt that Rahul Dravid and Co should also give opportunities to Suryakumar Yadav to test him ahead of the World Cup.

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, the 58-year-old said:

“KL Rahul coming in at that position is good for Indian cricket because they wanted to test his match fitness out. If India is looking to test the waters before the World Cup, then you must give Suryakumar a game. His One-Day credentials are still in doubt and we don’t know if he would make the same kind of impact."

Manjrekar added:

“I have no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav will play a World Cup match for India. Because just imagine Suryakumar warming the benches and you have got an incumbence like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul playing. He is a massive temptation to play in a big game and a situation where you had a good start"

