"He bowls a lot to the left-handers" - Suryakumar Yadav hails ace spinner after India's 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowls a lot to left-handed batters in the nets. The 35-year-old explained that left-arm spinners bowling to left-handers is generally not considered ideal and hailed Axar over his endeavor to tackle the challenge with practice.

India hammered Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan only managed to put up 127-9 on the board. Axar was among the top performers for India with the ball, registering figures of 2-18 from four overs. He got the big wickets of Fakhar Zaman (17) and Salman Agha (3).

At the post-match press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar hailed Axar and described the seasoned cricketer as someone who is very well aware of his role in the team. The right-handed batter said:

"He's a very experienced campaigner. He's been around the Indian team for a very long time. He knows his job really well. His plans are very clear. Whenever I see him at practice, he bowls a lot to the left-handers because that's a proper match-up. You feel if a left-handed batter is walking in, you can't bowl a left-arm spinner. But, he practices more against the left-hander batters.

"When he bowls to the right-handers, he has his own plans and I am really happy with his clear plans," Suryakumar added.

With India's bowlers dominating proceedings against both UAE and Pakistan, Axar has not got an opportunity to bat so far in Asia Cup 2025. The Indian skipper, however, asserted that the Indian think tank is well aware of his skills with the willow and is confident that he will delivered if needed. Suryakumar stated:

"His batting, I am sure, it will be used. As you saw in the Champions Trophy, it was used really well by Rohit bhai and the team management. I am sure, if given the opportunity, he will grab it with both hands as well."

Axar was used as a floater in the batting line-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He performed the role to great effect as the Men in Blue won both the ICC titles.

"He was working very hard" - Suryakumar Yadav on Kuldeep Yadav

While Axar was excellent with the ball, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also continued his exceptional form, bagging his second Player of the Match in a row. After registering figures of 2-7 against UAE, the 30-year-old picked up 3-18 in four overs against Pakistan. Praising the bowler, who did not play a single Test during the tour of England, the Indian captain stated:

"Kuldeep, I know he was with the Test team and was not getting an opportunity to play. But, he was working very hard on his fitness, on his bowling and you can see it - two games in a row, he's won you the game."

Team India are on top of Group A in Asia Cup 2025, with four points and a net run rate of +4.793. They will next face Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

