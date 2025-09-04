Suryakumar Yadav hugs wife before leaving from Mumbai airport for 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:57 IST
India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5 - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav has featured in 83 T20Is for India (Source: Getty)

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, September 4. The 34-year-old is set to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which begins on September 9. India have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Thursday, before boarding his flight for the multi-nation tournament, Suryakumar shared a hug with his wife, Devisha Shetty, at the airport. The Mumbai batter wore a brown short-sleeve button-down shirt paired with cream-colored trousers.

Watch the video here:

For the 2025 Asia Cup, Test captain Shubman Gill has been named deputy to Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah also makes a return to the T20I setup for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Suryakumar Yadav is the Men in Blue’s third-highest run-getter in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut for India in March 2021 and quickly became a regular in the side. The explosive batter has played 83 matches in the format, scoring 2,598 runs at an average of 38.20 with a strike rate of 167.07, including 21 fifties and four hundreds. His highest score of 117 came against England at Trent Bridge in 2022.

He is India’s third-highest run-scorer in T20Is, behind Rohit Sharma (4,231) and Virat Kohli (4,188). As captain, Suryakumar has led India in 22 T20Is, winning 18 and losing just four.

Meanwhile, looking at his record in the Asia Cup T20 format, Suryakumar featured in the 2022 edition, scoring 139 runs in five innings at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 163.52. His best performance came against Hong Kong, where he remained unbeaten on 68 off just 26 balls, striking six fours and six sixes.

