Suryakumar Yadav joins teammates on podium with viral trend as Team India celebrate post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav joined his teammates on the podium to celebrate after they triumphed over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. India won the game by five wickets and claimed their ninth Asia Cup title.Suryakumar Yadav recreated the viral Ric Flair walk trend as he went towards the podium. While the team did not receive the trophy after winning the tournament, they posed for the cameras and celebrated without the same.The Indian captain mock-lifted the trophy along with his teammates as they erupted in joy. Notably, former T20I captain Rohit Sharma had also celebrated in a similar manner (Ric Flair walk) after he led India to glory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.Watch the video of the same posted by BCCI on X below (1:07 onwards) -The Men in Blue restricted Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs after bowling first. Kuldeep Yadav bagged four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel claimed two scalps apiece.India were in a tricky position in the chase, reduced to 20/3 at one stage. However, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) played key knocks. Tilak anchored the chase and remained unbeaten on 69 off 33 balls as they got over the line with two balls to spare.It was also India's fourth Asia Cup win in the last five editions, further showcasing their dominance.Suryakumar Yadav donates match fees to Indian Armed Forces after Asia Cup 2025 finalIn a respectful and warm gesture, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his match fees from the entire Asia Cup 2025 to the Indian Armed Forces after the final.He put up a post on his official X handle and also mentioned the families of the victims from the Pahalgam attack. Suryakumar Yadav expressed that they would always remain in his thoughts.&quot;I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts 🙏🏽 Jai Hind 🇮🇳,&quot; he wrote.Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumarLINKI have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts 🙏🏽 Jai Hind 🇮🇳On a personal level, Suryakumar would have wanted to have a better tournament with the bat. He made 72 runs from six games at an average of 18 and a strike-rate of 101.40.