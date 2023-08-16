Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot as Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav make significant jumps in the latest T20I rankings

Although Team India suffered a shock series defeat in the T20Is against the West Indies, several Indian players were rewarded in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Suryakumar Yadav maintained his pole position among batters thanks to his match-winning knock of 83 in the third T20I and an overall series average of 41.50 at a 146.90 strike rate.

The Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal made significant strides, with the former rising by 43 spots to 25th and the latter skyrocketing to 88th after his debut series. The duo shared a sensational record partnership of 165 runs in the fourth T20I to bolster their cases.

From a bowling standpoint, Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form in the white-ball formats, picking up six wickets in four T20Is at a magnificent average of 15.33 and a miserly economy rate of 5.75 runs per over. Kuldeep's lid on run-scoring while also picking up vital wickets saw him jump 23 places to enter the top 30 at 28th.

Rashid Khan continues to fly high at the top of the bowler rankings with 713 points, 23 clear of second-placed Josh Hazlewood. Arshdeep Singh remains India's top-ranked T20 bowler at 17th, leading the side in wickets (7) in the West Indies series.

West Indian players gain massively in the T20 rankings following the series win against India

West Indies beat India in the deciding T20I to win the series 3-2.

Several West Indian players impressed during the five-match T20I series against India, resulting in their first series win against the Asian giants across formats since 2017. It was also the side's second consecutive T20 series victory, following their 2-1 triumph in South Africa earlier this year.

Opener Brandon King jumped by five places to 13th while attaining a new career-high in rating points (637). Despite dropping by a spot, Player of the Series Nicholas Pooran maintains his position as the last name on the top 15 of the batter rankings.

Pooran led all the scorers with 176 runs in five matches at an average of 35.20 and a 141.93 strike rate to propel the hosts to a rare series win against India.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was his miserly self throughout the series, with an economy rate of under seven runs per over despite bowling in the powerplay. He was duly rewarded with the 11th position and is on the cusp of breaking into the top ten of the bowler rankings.

Also rewarded in the rankings was all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who led all bowlers with nine wickets in the five matches. The 28-year-old saw a jump to 63rd on the bowler rankings and 19th on the all-rounder rankings for T20Is.

The West Indian players will next feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starting Wednesday (August 16).