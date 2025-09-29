"Not out of form, I am out of runs" - Team India star reflects on poor campaign with the bat in Asia Cup 2025

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav downplayed his disappointing batting performance in Asia Cup 2025. He stated that he believes in working hard in the nets and expressed confidence that the results will follow sooner or later.

The Men in Blue lifted their ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a tense final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. However, Indian skipper Suryakumar's lean patch with the bat continued. He was dismissed for one off five balls, caught at mid-off while trying to take on Shaheen Afridi.

At the post-match press conference, the Indian captain was asked about his poor performance with the bat in Asia Cup 2025. Without being too critical on himself, the 35-year-old replied:

"Speaking of form, I believe more in what I am doing in the nets, how spot on I am in my preparations. I focus more on that. After the match starts, everything is on autopilot. You may say I am out of form, but I feel I am not out of form, I am out of runs. That will come.

"You just need to keep practicing. Rest, God is watching from above. If you keep doing well, the rewards will come at the right time," he added.

Suryakumar ended Asia Cup 2025 with just 72 runs in six innings at an average of 18 and a below par strike rate of 101.40. The right-handed batter's best of 47* came off 37 balls in the group match against Pakistan in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav's batting woes a concern for Team India ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

While Suryakumar has an impressive overall record in T20Is, his batting numbers since taking over as captain in the format is a concern, keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. In 29 matches as skipper, the batter has scored 630 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 152.54. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star has one hundred and four half-centuries in the format as captain.

When not captaining the T20I team, the aggressive batter has an average of 43.40 from 61 games. In 58 innings, he smashed 2,040 runs at a strike rate of 168.17, with three hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

