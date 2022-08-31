Asia Cup 2022: “India’s Mr. 360”- Twitter users can’t keep calm as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 68 off 26 balls against Hong Kong

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav shone against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 'Group A' clash in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31). The right-handed batter put on a show for the crowd as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners by smashing spectacular shots into every corner of the stadium.
The No.4 batter smashed 68 runs off 26 balls at a phenomenal strike rate of 261.5, comprising six sixes and as many fours. He also shared an unbeaten 98-run stand with Virat Kohli as India scored 192/2 in their stipulated 20 overs against the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers.
Yadav's blitz helped India add almost 100 runs in seven overs after a sluggish partnership between Kohli and KL Rahul had India at 94-2 after 13 overs.
Fans took to Twitter to shower praise on Suryakumar for his sensational batting. The blistering knock reminded fans of Proteas legend AB de Villiers. Here are some of the reactions:
“Suryakumar (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers”- Ricky Ponting
Earlier, three-time World Cup champion and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that Suryakumar Yadav possesses the ability to play 360 degrees cricket like South African legend AB de Villiers.
Speaking at the ICC Review, he said:
"Surya (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers did when he was in his actual prime. The lap shots, the late cuts, you know, the ramps over the keeper's head. He can hit down the ground."
He added:
"He hits really well over the leg side, flicks to deep backward square particularly well, and he's a good player of fast bowling and is a good player of spin bowling."
Suryakumar Yadav has gone from strength to strength in his T20I career. Earlier in July, Mumbaikar smashed a spectacular century (117 off 55 deliveries) in the third and final T20I during the tour of England.
The versatile cricketer also played the role of an opener during the tour of the West Indies. He scored 135 runs in four matches, including a knock of 76 runs against the Caribbean side.
Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope that the Mumbai Indians batter continues his purple patch in the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
