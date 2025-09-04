Suryakumar Yadav, Team India members land in Dubai in batches ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 23:20 IST
India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty
The 2025 Asia Cup will begin on September 9 (Source: Getty)

Team India members, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, have begun arriving in Dubai in batches ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation event is scheduled to start on September 9, with Suryakumar’s side placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Breaking from tradition, the Indian contingent did not assemble in Mumbai before departure this time. Instead, the players are traveling separately and joining the squad directly in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav, along with all-rounder Shivam Dube and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, formed the first batch to arrive. The second batch included Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Abhishek Sharma.

Watch the videos here: [Via @RevSportz]

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was earlier in the day (Thursday, September 4) spotted at Delhi airport, has also touched down in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the defending champions are expected to kick off their preparations with a full-fledged training session on Friday, September 5.

Team India squad and schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup

Team India will kick off their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a game against hosts United Arab Emirates, scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, also in Dubai. Their final group-stage match will be against Oman on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue, with Test skipper Shubman Gill serving as his deputy. The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to the shortest format, making his first appearance since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Edited by Dev Sharma
