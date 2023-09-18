Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for next County Championship game

Veteran Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been suspended from the LV Insurance County Championship game against Derbyshire, which begins on September 19. Pujara, who's also Sussex's captain, has faced the action for his teammates Jack Carson and Tom Haines' poor conduct.

Head coach Paul Farbrace announced a 13-member squad to face Derbyshire, with Carson and Haines excluded due to their poor conduct in the game against Leicestershire.

According to the ECB's guidelines, the duo will miss one game, while the captain will also suffer the same fate.

However, both Carson and Haines have apologised for their misconduct. Apart from them, Ari Karvelas also remains unavailable due to a pending investigation into the incident since the Leicestershire game. Moreover, right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson is out of the game due to injury.

Paul Farbrace unimpressed by Jack Carson and Tom Haines as Cheteshwar Pujara cops suspension

Farbrace addressed the Level one and two offences, saying that they will not tolerate such behaviour and lamented the loss of 12 points.

As quoted in Sussex's website,

"We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire.

"Following the umpires and match referee’s decision to charge both players with on field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance and show them we will not condone such behaviours. Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points."

Sussex will search for their third win when they face Derbyshire, starting September 19. The thrilling 15-run win against Leicestershire was hugely memorable, as the latter had come agonisingly close to chasing down 499.

However, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat took a six-wicket haul to deny Leicestershire a stunning win. Colin Ackermann top-scored with 136, while Umar Amin, Ben Cox and Tom Scriven struck half-centuries.

In Pujara's absence, Tom Alsop will lead Sussex against Derbyshire.