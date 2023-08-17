Sussex sign Jaydev Unadkat for the County Championship matches in September 

Sussex have signed Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat for their first three County Championship matches in September. The side, currently playing in Division Two, looks to bolster their chances for a promotion to Division One with the addition of the left-arm pacer.

The 31-year-old was recently part of the Indian Test squad against the West Indies and played in both matches, which the visitors won 1-0.

Unadkat made a comeback in the Indian Test side in the second fixture against Bangladesh at the end of last year, 12 years after his debut against South Africa in 2010. He has played for India in 22 matches across formats and picked up 26 wickets.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace was delighted at Jaydev Unadkat joining the side for their crucial games in September.

"We are delighted that Jaydev will join us for the September championship period, he is a quality bowler and a great guy to have join our squad at an exciting time of the season," Farbrace said in a statement.

"His record is outstanding, and we will be looking for Jaydev to share his experience with our developing team. Everyone at Hove is looking forward to Jaydev being part of this Championship run in and help the team to take wickets and win games of cricket," he added.

Unadkat has a tremendous first-class record with 382 wickets in 103 matches at an impressive average of 22.58, including 22 five-wicket hauls and 18 four-wicket hauls. He was also the first captain to lead his domestic side Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title in 2019-2020.

"I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals" - Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat shared his excitement about playing for Sussex and added he could add immense value to the team in the three matches he is touted to play.

"I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September. I have been following the team’s recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals," Jaydev Unadkat said in an official release.

He also spoke about the rich legacy of the English County Championship, stating his wish to add to the contributions of Indian teammate Chetheshwar Pujara to the side over the past two seasons.

"The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career," he added.

"I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly, helping the team win games. I am looking forward to joining everyone at Sussex," Unadkat concluded.

Sussex are currently fourth in the points table, with a lone win and nine draws in 10 matches. They will play four games in September to round off the season in a race to be promoted to Division One next year.

Jaydev Unadkat will play in their fixtures against Durham, Leicestershire, and Derbyshire from September 3 to September 22.