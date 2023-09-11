"Swimming pool is ready" - Fans react to Colombo’s weather ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup game on reserve day

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game is set to resume on reserve day (Monday, September 11) at 3 PM after the play was called off due to rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Pallekale on Sunday, September 10.

The rain halted play when India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease. After four hours of continuous, the match officials called off the game on matchday.

The match, though, began under bright sunny skies despite a poor forecast on matchday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then provided a flying start to the Men in Blue, sharing a 121-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 56 off 49 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries, while Gill amassed 58 off 52.

Shadab Khan provided the first breakthrough in the form of Rohit, while Shaheen Afridi dismissed Gill before rain disrupted the game.

With the play set to resume on Monday, the weather is likely to hamper the game once again with rain predicted throughout the game.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressed their disappointment for a delayed start to the game. One user wrote:

"Swimming pool is ready for IND vs PAK match."

What is the weather update for IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 on reserve day?

According to BBC, there is a 62 to 82 percent chance of rain in Colombo on reserve day for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 game. The temperature will hover around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius but the real feel will be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Colombo weather today (Monday, September 11) [Courtesy: BBC]

With rain likely to play a spoilsport, the game could be decided via the DLS method. Pakistan need to play a minimum of 20 overs to complete the game. They need 181 to chase in the allotted overs. Fans, though, will hope for a complete 50-over game per side.

Coincidentally, the last Indo-Pak group-stage Asia Cup game was also called off due to rain.