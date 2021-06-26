"Swing and a miss!" - Washington Sundar takes cheeky dig at Dinesh Karthik

The camaraderie between Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Washington Sundar is bound to be great as they play for the same state side Tamil Nadu. The youngster shared a light moment with Dinesh Karthik as the latter tried to kill the mosquitoes through an electric racquet.

Karthik was trying hard to get rid of the mosquitos but was missing his swing. Washington Sundar seized the opportunity and took a cheeky dig at the newly-turned commentator by using the cricketing term 'Swing and a miss' and posted it as a story on Instagram.

Can Washington Sundar play as a pure batsman?

India's dismal batting in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand has raised quite a few questions on the spots of players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. While reports suggest the likes of KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari might make the XI against England, Washington Sundar might also be an option.

The young southpaw has shown enough maturity with the bat in Test cricket so far and is blessed with a sound technique too. In just 4 Tests, Washinton Sundar has scored 265 runs at a sensational average of 66.25. Moreover, most of his runs have come at a time when the team has been in deep trouble.

Sundar's off-spin is also an added advantage as he can play as an all-rounder if conditions suit the spinners. In a five-match Test series, the youngster can make quite an impact if given a chance with both bat and ball.

It remains to be seen whether Washington Sundar gets a chance in India's middle-order. But we may see quite a few changes in the Indian team after what was a disappointing performance against the Kiwis.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee