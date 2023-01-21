Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian to retire after BBL 12

Seasoned Australian and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian has announced he will retire from all forms of cricket after the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season. The 39-year-old hopes to win the BBL title with the Sixers before hanging up his boots.

Christian made his first T20 appearance in 2006 and has since played franchise cricket around the globe. As far as the Big Bash League goes, the veteran cricketer has featured for the Melbourne Renegades and Sixers. He joined the Sydney-based franchise in 2020 and has taken 26 scalps in 45 games.

Christian, who represented Australia in 23 T20Is and 20 ODIs, has also accumulated 609 runs at a strike rate of 144.31 for the Sixers.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, he claimed to have made several memories that will stay with him forever, stating:

"Yesterday at training, I told my Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season. Sydney smash tonight, followed by our Hurricanes, and then the finals. Hopefully, we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it's been great run. I've achieved things and made some memories that I could have only dreamt as a kid.

"What I didn't expect to learn as a kid though, is how many people I was going to come in contact with that have had an influence on my career and ended up becoming lifelong friends. I'm looking forward to now having the time to catch up with you all and not having to use the excuse "Sorry, I've got cricket". I'll reserve my thank yous for the last time (whenever that may be), but in the meantime, go the Sixers."

The New South Wales-born all-rounder has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Christian fetched a hefty ₹4.8 crore from RCB ahead of IPL 2021 and played nine games that season before being released ahead of the next edition.

Sydney Sixers behind Perth Scorchers in BBL 12

Sydney Sixers. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Sixers are second in the points table of the ongoing BBL edition, having won eight out of their 12 games.

The three-time champions beat the Adelaide Strikers by 59 runs in their latest match on the back of Steve Smith's century.

They will next face the Sydney Thunder on Saturday, January 21, and a win should seal a semi-final berth.

