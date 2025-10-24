Sydney weather report October 25: What are the chances of rain in India vs Australia 2025 3rd ODI?

Australia beat India by two wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23 in the second ODI of the three-match series. With the win, the Aussies also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts had earlier thumped India by seven wickets in the opening match of the series in Perth.

Sent into bat by Australia in Adelaide in the second ODI, India were held to 264-9 despite Rohit Sharma's 73 and Shreyas Iyer's 61. In the chase, the Aussies got home in 46.2 overs, despite losing eight wickets, as Matthew Short top-scored with 74, while Cooper Connolly was unbeaten on a quick-fire 61.

The third ODI of the India-Australia series will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. Ahead of the game, let's take a detailed look at the weather forecast in Sydney for Saturday.

Sydney weather forecast for India vs Australia 2025 match on October 25

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin on Saturday at 2:30 PM local time (9 AM IST). The morning weather forecast in Sydney for the match states that it will be partly sunny, with the temperature around 24 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is negligible at one percent, but the cloud cover is predicted to be 100 percent and the humidity level 55 percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather forecast in Sydney for the third one-dayer, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and breezy, with the temperature around 24 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains at one percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 97 percent and the humidity level 49 percent.

As for the evening weather in Sydney for the third one-day match between India and Australia, the conditions are likely to be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains low at two percent. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be 85 percent and the humidity level 68 percent. There is no prediction for rain in the night as well.

