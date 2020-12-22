Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020/21: Suryakumar Yadav smashes 120(47), destroys Arjun Tendulkar in practice match

Indian cricket's rising star Suryakumar Yadav warmed up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020/21 with a smashing 120 off just 47 balls in a practice match. Yadav captained Mumbai B in the intra-squad fixture against Mumbai D.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the Mumbai D team, which also featured Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form from IPL 2020 as he hammered the Mumbai D bowlers.

Yadav came out to bat at number three and continued to shine. Notably, he took 21 runs off an over bowled by Arjun Tendulkar. The Mumbai batsman smacked one six and three fours in the left-arm fast bowler's over.

Mumbai B posted 213 runs on the board in 20 overs. Although Arjun gave away 21 runs in one over, he finished the spell with figures of 1/33. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav struck ten fours and three sixes in his entertaining knock. Eventually, he retired to allow his teammates some practice.

Can Suryakumar Yadav help Mumbai win their first Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy?

Mumbai cricket team owns most of the records in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai have won the title more than any other side. However, they have never lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Mumbai's most significant achievement in the tournament's 14-year history is their West Zone triumph during the 2016/17 season. Mumbai have never even reached the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final.

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav has won multiple IPL trophies. Even Shreyas Iyer guided the Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 final earlier this year. Besides, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shivam Dube have also achieved much success in the IPL.

The current bunch of Mumbai cricketers has the potential to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. It will be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav could replicate his IPL heroics and win another tournament.