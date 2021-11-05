Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group C: 3 top bowling performances on November 5

The second round fixtures of Group C of the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw some superlative efforts from the players with both bat and ball. On November 5 (Friday), Jammu & Kashmir went up against Rajasthan, Haryana locked horns against Andhra while Himachal Pradesh plied their trade against Jharkhand.

The Haryana-Andhra encounter saw a lot of runs being scored while the other two games saw bowlers playing a significant role. Himachal Pradesh booked their first win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Haryana and Rajasthan continued their winning run.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three bowling performances from the second-round fixtures in Group C of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#3. Ravi Bishnoi

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Great start for Ravi Bishnoi in SMAT 2021, continuing his IPL form, 1/28(4) vs Jharkhand and 2/25(4) vs Jammu & Kashmir - he is likely to get an Indian call very soon. Great start for Ravi Bishnoi in SMAT 2021, continuing his IPL form, 1/28(4) vs Jharkhand and 2/25(4) vs Jammu & Kashmir - he is likely to get an Indian call very soon.

One of the most promising spinners in the country, Ravi Bishnoi spun a web against Jammu & Kashmir. He returned with figures of 2/25 from his four overs as Rajasthan continued their winning run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bishnoi managed to keep the run rate in check in the middle overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Qamran Iqbal and J&K captain Shubham Pundir. He bowled 10 dot balls in his four overs and returned with an economy rate of 6.25.

Riding on the bowlers' superlative effort, Rajasthan contained Jammu & Kashmir to 144 runs before chasing down the total with seven balls to spare.

#2. Tanveer Ul-Haq

Mehran मेहरन 🇮🇳 @mehranzaidi Is this finally the time for Rajasthan’s Tanveer ul Haq to move to the big stage? He has bowled superbly in both matches so far.. has been a net bowler for RR in IPL, maybe a contract now incoming #SMAT Is this finally the time for Rajasthan’s Tanveer ul Haq to move to the big stage? He has bowled superbly in both matches so far.. has been a net bowler for RR in IPL, maybe a contract now incoming #SMAT

Rajasthan's dominance in the first two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures can be attributed to their bowlers. They kept the opposition batters in check and dominated the proceedings.

Tanveer U-Haq, who bowled exceedingly well in the first-round fixtures, continued where he left off against Jammu & Kashmir. Opening the attack, Tanveer bowled splendidly in the powerplay and provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Vivrant Sharma.

The left-arm pacer bowled 15 dot balls in his spell and returned with figures of 1/16 at an economy rate of 4. Rajasthan restricted J&K to 144 runs before chasing down the total quite convincingly to win to be in the second spot in the Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with eight points.

#1. Ankush Bedi

The 29-year-old off-break bowler made his presence felt in only the first T20 game of his career. He returned with figures of 2/17 as Himachal Pradesh defended 144 runs against a star-studded Jharkhand batting unit to secure their first win in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bedi came into the attack in the last over of the powerplay and only conceded one run. He dominated the middle overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Anand Singh and Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary. Ankush Bedi bowled 13 dot balls in his full quota and conceded only two boundaries.

He will hope to keep up the excellent work in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali fixtures.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar