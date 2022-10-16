Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Rajat Patidar slams 43-ball 92* for MP against Railways; Shahbaz Ahmed shines as Bengal beat Tamil Nadu (Round-up)

Rajat Patidar continued his great form with willow as Madhya Pradesh beat Railways 14 runs in a high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match in Rajkot on Sunday (October 16). The MP batter smashed an unbeaten 92 off only 43 balls, a knock studded with two fours and nine sixes, to guide his team to 190/5. Railways responded with 176/9.
All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed also continued his excellent run of form. He claimed 3/13 in an Elite Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Lucknow as Bengal (164/6) beat Tamil Nadu (121/9) by 43 runs. Youngsters Yash Dhull (71* off 46) and Tilak Varma (67 off 46) were the other star performers with the willow as Delhi and Hyderabad won their respective matches against Puducherry and Tripura in Elite Group B.
Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa produced excellent figures of 5/11 as Karnataka beat Jammu and Kashmir by 34 runs in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Chandigarh.
Among other key results, Mumbai beat Vidarbha runs, while Services got the better of Kerala by 12 runs. Also, Saurashtra prevailed over Gujarat by 3 wickets and Odisha chased 180 against Chandigarh with one wicket in hand.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores
Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Sunday.
Elite Group A (Rajkot)
Mumbai (155/8) beat Vidarbha (140/6) by 15 runs
Uttarakhand (147/6) beat Rajasthan (143/6) by 4 wickets
Madhya Pradesh (190/5) beat Railways (176/9) by 14 runs
Assam (118/3) beat Mizoram (115/9) by 7 wickets
Elite Group B (Jaipur)
Delhi (169/3) beat Puducherry (168/8) by 7 wickets
Hyderabad (162/5) beat Tripura (158/8) by 5 wickets
Uttar Pradesh (138/0) beat Manipur (137/4) by 10 wickets
Punjab (142/1) beat Goa (138/7) by 9 wickets
Elite Group C (Chandigarh)
Services (148/8) beat Kerala (136) by 12 runs
Karnataka (147/7) beat vs Jammu and Kashmir (113) by 34 runs
Elite Group C (Mohali)
Maharashtra (144) beat Meghalaya (70) by 74 runs
Haryana (190/6) beat Arunachal Pradesh (86/8) by 104 runs
Elite Group D (Indore)
Baroda (156/5) beat Bihar (120/8) by 36 runs
Saurashtra (164/7) beat Gujarat (162/7) by 3 wickets
Andhra Pradesh (173/5) beat Nagaland (169/4) by 5 wickets
Elite Group E (Lucknow)
Odisha (181/9) beat Chandigarh (179/6) by 1 wicket
Bengal (164/6) beat Tamil Nadu (121/9) by 43 runs
Chhattisgarh (53/1) beat Sikkim (52) by 9 wickets
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads