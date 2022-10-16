Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Rajat Patidar slams 43-ball 92* for MP against Railways; Shahbaz Ahmed shines as Bengal beat Tamil Nadu (Round-up)

Rajat Patidar continued his great form with willow as Madhya Pradesh beat Railways 14 runs in a high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match in Rajkot on Sunday (October 16). The MP batter smashed an unbeaten 92 off only 43 balls, a knock studded with two fours and nine sixes, to guide his team to 190/5. Railways responded with 176/9.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed also continued his excellent run of form. He claimed 3/13 in an Elite Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Lucknow as Bengal (164/6) beat Tamil Nadu (121/9) by 43 runs. Youngsters Yash Dhull (71* off 46) and Tilak Varma (67 off 46) were the other star performers with the willow as Delhi and Hyderabad won their respective matches against Puducherry and Tripura in Elite Group B.

Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa produced excellent figures of 5/11 as Karnataka beat Jammu and Kashmir by 34 runs in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Chandigarh.

Among other key results, Mumbai beat Vidarbha runs, while Services got the better of Kerala by 12 runs. Also, Saurashtra prevailed over Gujarat by 3 wickets and Odisha chased 180 against Chandigarh with one wicket in hand.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores

Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Sunday.

Elite Group A (Rajkot)

Mumbai (155/8) beat Vidarbha (140/6) by 15 runs

Uttarakhand (147/6) beat Rajasthan (143/6) by 4 wickets

Madhya Pradesh (190/5) beat Railways (176/9) by 14 runs

Assam (118/3) beat Mizoram (115/9) by 7 wickets

Elite Group B (Jaipur)

Delhi (169/3) beat Puducherry (168/8) by 7 wickets

Hyderabad (162/5) beat Tripura (158/8) by 5 wickets

Uttar Pradesh (138/0) beat Manipur (137/4) by 10 wickets

Punjab (142/1) beat Goa (138/7) by 9 wickets

Elite Group C (Chandigarh)

Services (148/8) beat Kerala (136) by 12 runs

Karnataka (147/7) beat vs Jammu and Kashmir (113) by 34 runs

Elite Group C (Mohali)

Maharashtra (144) beat Meghalaya (70) by 74 runs

Haryana (190/6) beat Arunachal Pradesh (86/8) by 104 runs

Elite Group D (Indore)

Baroda (156/5) beat Bihar (120/8) by 36 runs

Saurashtra (164/7) beat Gujarat (162/7) by 3 wickets

Andhra Pradesh (173/5) beat Nagaland (169/4) by 5 wickets

Elite Group E (Lucknow)

Odisha (181/9) beat Chandigarh (179/6) by 1 wicket

Bengal (164/6) beat Tamil Nadu (121/9) by 43 runs

Chhattisgarh (53/1) beat Sikkim (52) by 9 wickets

