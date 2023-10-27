Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 7 (October 27)

On October 27, a total of 18 games were played in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The team chasing the target won 10 out of these 18 games.

Himachal Pradesh posted the highest total of the day against Arunachal Pradesh as they made 234 runs for the loss of four wickets. Meghalaya made just 65 runs against Baroda and this was the lowest score of the day.

Mumbai dominates Group A with impressive record

Mumbai dominates Group A with impressive record

Mumbai finished as the table toppers in Group A with six wins in seven games and a Net Run Rate of +1.976. Baroda and Hyderabad are in the next two spots. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.583 and +1.371, respectively.

Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir won three games each out of seven. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.995, +0.005, and -0.431, respectively.

Mizoram won one out of seven games and has a Net Run Rate of -2.291. Meghalaya lost all seven matches and is in the last position, with a Net Run Rate of -2.932.

Kerala dominates Group B with perfect record

Kerala dominates Group B with perfect record

Kerala won six games and have 24 points to their name. They are in the first place and have a Net Run Rate of +2.052. Assam is next to Kerala with five wins and a Net Run Rate of +1.125.

Himachal Pradesh won five out of seven games and are in third place with a Net Run Rate of +1.813. Services and Odisha have won four out of seven games each. They are in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Services have a Net Run Rate of +0.454, and Odisha has a Net Run Rate of +0.453.

Chandigarh has won three out of seven games and is in sixth place, with a Net Run Rate of +0.569. Bihar has won one out of seven games and is in 7th place with a Net Run Rate of -1.122. Sikkim lost all seven games and is in last place, with a Net Run Rate of -5.387.

Punjab reigns supreme in Group C

Punjab reigns supreme in Group C

Punjab won six out of seven games and has a Net Run Rate of +3.727. Gujarat and Saurashtra are in the next two places, respectively, with five wins in seven games. Gujarat has a Net Run Rate of +1.842 and Saurashtra has a Net Run Rate of +2.324.

Goa and Railways are in fourth and fifth places, respectively, and have won four out of seven games. Goa has a Net Run Rate of 0.747 while Railways have a Net Run Rate of +0.748. Andhra is in sixth place with three wins in seven games and has a Net Run Rate of +0.167.

Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are in the last two places, with a Net Run Rate of -3.067 and -6.946, respectively. Manipur won one out of seven games, while Arunachal Pradesh failed to win a single game.

Vidarbha leads the way in Group D

Vidarbha leads the way in Group D

Vidarbha has won four out of six games this season and is in first place with a Net Run Rate of +0.913. Bengal have also won four games and are in second place in Group D. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.404.

Jharkhand have won four games and are in third place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.154. Rajasthan have won three games each and are in fourth place, with a Net Run Rate of +0.453.

Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Pondicherry are in the last three places. Maharashtra has a Net Run Rate of +0.428, Uttarakhand has a Net Run Rate of -0.046, and Pondicherry has a Net Run Rate of -2.660.

Delhi dominates Group E with convincing wins

Delhi dominates Group E with convincing wins

Delhi have five wins to their name in seven games and has a Net Run Rate of +2.973. Uttar Pradesh has a Net Run Rate of +1.816. These two teams are placed in the first two positions in Group E.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have won three games each. They are placed in the next three places in Group E, respectively. Karnataka has a Net Run Rate of +1.358, Madhya Pradesh has a Net Run Rate of +0.181, and Tamil Nadu has a Net Run Rate of -0.282.

Tripura has won one game and has a Net Run Rate of -2.387. Nagaland failed to win a game after featuring in six matches. They are in last place in Group E and have a Net Run Rate of -3.226.