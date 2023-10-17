Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 2 (Updated) ft. Bipin Saurabh and KC Cariappa

A total of 36 teams crossed swords on Day 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, resulting in some notable records and outcomes.

In Group A, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh extended their winning streaks registering victories over Meghalaya, J&K, Mizoram, and Haryana respectively. Mumbai is topping the group standings with eight points and a net run rate of 2.826.

Regrettably, J&K, Haryana, Mizoram, and Meghalaya suffered two consecutive defeats in Group A and would be hoping to turn the tables in their forthcoming encounters.

Shifting our focus to Group B, Chandigarh, Kerala secured their consecutive victories. Unfortunately, Bihar and Sikkim bagged their successive defeats. Assam and Himachal Pradesh got back to winning ways against Bihar and Odisha respectively.

Moving to Group C, Railways, Goa and Gujarat bagged their second win of the season, staying in the top three spots in the group standings. Manipur, Andhra, and Arunachal Pradesh secured consecutive losses and are reeling down the points table.

In Group D, Uttarakhand and Bengal got back to winning ways over Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Vidarbha is currently leading the standings with four points and an NRR of 1.948. Puducherry secured two consecutive defeats as Jharkhand registered a win in their tournament opener.

In Group E, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are currently atop the points table with six points apiece. On the other hand, Tripura started their season opener on a winning note over Nagaland in a thrilling encounter. Regrettably, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Nagaland started on a losing note.

Without any delay, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh amassed 161 runs from two innings at an average of 80.5 to secure the top position on the batting charts. Kerala star batter Vishnu Vinod jumped up to bag the second rank, scoring 153 runs at an astounding average of 153.

Punjab opener Anmolpreet Singh accumulated 135 runs to move up to the third position. Uttarakhand opening batter Avneesh Sudha secured the fourth rank, bagging 128 runs under his belt at an average of 64.

Andhra middle-order batter Ricky Bhui smacked a century over Punjab to propel to the fifth position, scoring 121 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Mizoram leggie KC Cariappa bagged the pole position, scalping six wickets from two innings. Akash Pandey, the Railways left-arm spinner, slid down to the second rank, picking six wickets.

Baroda left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala picked six wickets from two innings at an average of 6.16 to bag the third position. Saurashtra all-rounder Chirag Jani moved up to the fourth rank with six scalps.

Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma climbed up the ranks, scalping five wickets in his maiden outing this season.