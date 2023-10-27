Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 7 (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Ravi Teja

A total of 18 games were played on Day 7 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, resulting in some thrilling outcomes and exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how teams fared across five different groups.

In Group A, Mumbai, Baroda, and Hyderabad secured six victories apiece out of seven games to occupy the top three positions. Unfortunately, other teams failed to bag enough wins to move on to the next stage.

Moving to Group B, Kerala is on top of the standings with six out of seven wins. Assam and HP bagged five wins to secure the second and third spots.

Shifting our focus to Group C, Punjab is occupying the pole position with 24 points from seven games at a net run rate of 3.727. Gujarat and Saurashtra bagged five wins each.

Delving into the details of Group D, Vidarbha, Bengal, and Jharkhand racked up four wins each to make it to the top three positions, respectively, with 16 points apiece.

In Group E, Delhi is topping the standings with 22 points at a net run rate of 2.973. UP, Karnataka, MP, and Tamil Nadu could bag only three wins out of six games.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Assam skipper Riyan Parag racked up 440 runs from seven innings at an average of 110 to secure the pole position on the batting chart.

Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh is the second-leading run scorer with 420 runs at an average of 70.

Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma slid down to the third position, amassing 396 runs from seven innings at an average of 56.57.

Kerala hard-hitting batter Vishnu Vinod accumulated 346 runs in seven innings to occupy the fourth position.

Saurashtra batter Harvik Desai jumped up the ladder to settle for the fifth rank, racking up 336 runs from seven matches at an average of 67.2.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Hyderabad pacer T Ravi Teja maintained his top rank on the bowling chart with 19 wickets from seven innings.

Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma bagged 15 wickets in just five innings to secure the second rank.

Baroda medium pacer Atit Sheth moved up to occupy the third rank with 15 scalps from seven innings.

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande bagged a hat-trick against Mizoram to rise through the ranks, picking up 15 wickets.

Odisha pacer D Pradhan slid down to the fifth position, scalping 15 wickets in seven innings.