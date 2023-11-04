Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Semi-Finals (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Atit Sheth

Punjab and Baroda will clash against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 grand finale after defeating Delhi and Assam in their respective semi-final clashes.

Batting first, Delhi racked up a total of 183/7 in their allotted 20 overs in the first semi-final clash. Ayush Badoni was the top scorer, smacking an unbeaten 80 off 57 balls.

In response, Punjab sealed the deal in 18.4 overs with six wickets remaining. Opener Abhishek Sharma (77) and captain Mandeep Singh (63*) played the crucial knocks to help their side win the match.

Shifting our focus to the second semi-final, Assam racked up a total of 143 in 20 overs. Opener Rishav Das was the leading scorer with 48 runs off 41 balls.

In the chase, Baroda secured a victory in just 16.1 overs. Openers Jyotsnil Singh (37) and Ninad Rathva (44) were the star batters for Baroda in taking their side over the line.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credits: BCCI)

Riyan Parag remains atop the batting charts, amassing 510 runs from 10 innings at an impressive average of 85. Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma's 77-run knock in the semi-final has propelled him to the second rank. He has accumulated 485 runs at a decent average of 53.89.

Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh has been amongst runs right from the first game of the campaign. With his team already knocked out of the tournament, he slipped to third place with 420 runs.

Kerala's hard-hitting batter Vishnu Vinod has been in tremendous touch in this competition, racking up 363 runs from eight innings to retain the fourth slot.

Saurashtra opening batter Harvik Desai has retained the fifth rank in the top run-scorers list, smacking 336 runs from seven innings at an average of 67.2.0.

Atharva Taide, Updendra Yadav, Tilak Varma, and P S Chopra remain at their positions and are ranked between sixth to ninth in the most runs list. Meanwhile, Baroda Krunal Pandya overtakes Smaeer Rizvi by a run to occupy the 10th place in the standings.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credits: BCCI)

Hyderabad medium-pacer T Ravi Teja maintains the top position in the bowling charts with 19 wickets from seven innings at an average of 10.10. Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma is placed second in the standings with 18 scalps and an economy of 7.22.

Baroda medium pacer Atit Sheth scalped two wickets against Assam to propel to the third rank, picking up 17 wickets overall. UP star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar slipped to the fourth rank with 16 wickets.

Tushar Deshpande (16 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (15 wickets) moved to the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Debabrata Pradhan, Stephen, Siddharth Kaul, and Lukman Meriwala retain their positions are and placed between sixth to tenth in the most wickets list.