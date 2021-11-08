Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha's Akshay Karnewar bowls 4 maiden overs in his 4-over spell against Manipur

Vidarbha's slow-left arm spinner Akshay Karnewar created a unique record in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match against Manipur earlier today. The 29-year-old spinner returned with figures of 2/0 in his four overs.

Akshay Karnewar bowled 24 deliveries and did not concede a single run. Manipur's batters had no answer to his left-arm spin bowling.

Vidarbha played against Manipur in a Plate Group match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at Mangalagiri. Jitesh Sharma's 71-run knock helped Vidarbha post a 222-run total in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Atharva Taide aggregated 46 runs off 21 deliveries. L Kishan Singha was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

Chasing 223, Manipur got off to a disastrous start. Opening batter Nitesh Sedai got run out on the third ball, while captain Narisingh Yadav was trapped in front of his stumps by Siddhesh Neral in the third over.

Akshay Karnewar sealed the deal for Vidarbha with his incredible spell

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh's all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer bowled an economical spell of 4-2-2-2 against Bihar. While Iyer's economy rate of 0.50, Akshay Karnewar bowled at an economy rate of 0.00 in his four-over spell against Manipur.

Karnewar took the wickets of S Laiphangbam and Johnson Singh to break the back of Manipur's batting lineup. His four maiden overs ensured Manipur's run rate was less than four runs per over.

Atharva Taide also bowled a double-wicket maiden as Vidarbha bowled Manipur out for 55 runs.

Thanks to the incredible bowling performance of the Vidarbha bowlers, their team beat Manipur by 167 runs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With this win, Vidarbha have attained the top spot in the Plate Group points table. They have 16 points in four matches and have a brilliant net run rate of +4.537.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar