Venkatesh Iyer's dream spell of 4-2-2-2 stuns Bihar in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22

Venkatesh Iyer bowled one of the most economical spells in T20 cricket history during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 match between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Playing for Madhya Pradesh in a group stage match against Bihar at the Air Force Complex ground, Venkatesh Iyer returned with dream figures, bowling four overs and conceding only two runs. Two of the four overs were maidens, while Iyer also bagged two wickets. His final figures read: 4-2-2-2.

Bihar's batters had no answer to Venkatesh Iyer's medium-pace in Delhi. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder rattled the stumps of Rishav and then trapped Shekhar in front of his stumps to register a two-wicket haul. Notably, Iyer bowled 22 dot balls in his spell.

It was a big achievement, especially because Iyer bowled in the powerplay overs as well. Despite having just two fielders outside the 30-yard circle, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder did not allow Bihar's batters easy runs in the powerplay.

Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan took a total of five wickets in the first innings

Avesh Khan (right) took a 3-wicket haul for Madhya Pradesh

Another uncapped Indian player who impressed with his bowling in the Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar match was Avesh Khan. The right-arm pacer, who plays for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, picked up three wickets in his three-over spell, during which he conceded only six runs.

Mihir Hirwani and Kuldeep Sen scalped two wickets each, while Kumar Kartikeya Singh took one wicket as Madhya Pradesh bowled Bihar out for just 59 runs. Only three Bihar batters managed to touch the double digits, while five of them failed to open their accounts.

Since Madhya Pradesh have an explosive opener like Venkatesh Iyer in their batting unit, it should not be a surprise if they win this match quickly.

